Elon Musk's 2018 tweet on Tesla union campaign illegal, US court rules

A US appeals court said on Friday Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk violated federal labour law by tweeting that employees of the electric vehicle maker would lose stock options if they joined a union.

The New Orleans-based 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a decision by the US National Labor Relations Board that said the 2018 tweet amounted to an unlawful threat that could discourage unionising and ordered Musk to delete it.

Amid an organising campaign at Tesla's Fremont, California, plant by the United Auto Workers (UAW) union, Musk tweeted: "Nothing stopping the Tesla team at our car plant from voting union ... But why pay union dues & give up stock options for nothing?"

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

UAW President Shawn Fain applauded the decision in a statement but said it also highlights "our broken US labour law."