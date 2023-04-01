    বাংলা

    Elon Musk's 2018 tweet on Tesla union campaign illegal, US court rules

    He violated federal labour law by tweeting that employees of the electric vehicle maker would lose stock options if they joined a union, the court says

    Daniel.WiessnerReuters
    Published : 1 April 2023, 08:00 AM
    Updated : 1 April 2023, 08:00 AM

    A US appeals court said on Friday Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk violated federal labour law by tweeting that employees of the electric vehicle maker would lose stock options if they joined a union.

    The New Orleans-based 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a decision by the US National Labor Relations Board that said the 2018 tweet amounted to an unlawful threat that could discourage unionising and ordered Musk to delete it.

    Amid an organising campaign at Tesla's Fremont, California, plant by the United Auto Workers (UAW) union, Musk tweeted: "Nothing stopping the Tesla team at our car plant from voting union ... But why pay union dues & give up stock options for nothing?"

    Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    UAW President Shawn Fain applauded the decision in a statement but said it also highlights "our broken US labour law."

    "Here is a company that clearly broke the law and yet it is several years down the road before these workers have achieved a modicum of justice,” Fain said.

    Musk's prolific use of Twitter has landed him in legal trouble before. Tesla in February defeated a lawsuit from investors over another Musk tweet from 2018 saying funding was secured to take the company private, and a British cave explorer unsuccessfully sued Musk for calling him a "pedo guy" on Twitter.

    Musk purchased Twitter last year for $44 billion.

    In Friday's case, Tesla had argued that the tweet about unionising was not a threat and merely reflected the fact that union workers at other auto companies did not receive stock options.

    But a three-judge panel of the 5th Circuit disagreed.

    "Substantial evidence supports the NLRB’s conclusion that the tweet is an implied threat to end stock options as retaliation for unionisation," the 5th Circuit panel wrote.

    The labour board in a separate case last year said Tesla violated labour law by prohibiting workers at the Fremont plant from wearing shirts supporting the union campaign. The company is appealing that decision.

    RELATED STORIES
    A photo of Elon Musk is displayed on a smartphone placed on representations of cryptocurrency Dogecoin in this illustration taken Jun 16, 2022.
    Elon Musk seeks to end $258 billion Dogecoin lawsuit
    There is nothing unlawful about tweeting words of support for, or funny pictures about, a legitimate cryptocurrency, Musk's lawyers said
    SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during a conversation with legendary game designer Todd Howard (not pictured) at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, US, June 13, 2019.
    AI experts disown Musk-backed campaign
    Experts criticised an open letter, co-signed by Elon Musk, on Twitter, with one branding some of its claims "unhinged"
    FILE PHOTO: Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk dances onstage during a delivery event for Tesla China-made Model 3 cars in Shanghai, China, Jan 7, 2020.
    Tesla's Musk plans China visit, seeks meeting with premier
    Musk last visited China in early 2020, when he set the internet abuzz by dancing on stage during an event at the Shanghai factory
    Tesla founder Elon Musk attends Offshore Northern Seas 2022 in Stavanger, Norway August 29, 2022.
    Musk: 'AI stresses me out'
    "AI stresses me out," Musk said near the end of a more than three-hour presentation to Tesla investors about company plans

    Opinion

    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain
    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain
    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan