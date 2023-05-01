Donald Trump arrives in Scotland for short golfing trip

Former US President Donald Trump arrived in Scotland on Monday for a short trip to visit his golf courses in the country and in Ireland.

Trump, who has family roots in Lewis, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland, owns two golf courses in Scotland - one north of Aberdeen and the Turnberry resort south of Glasgow - as well as the Doonbeg golf resort in Ireland.

"It’s great to be home," Trump told reporters after disembarking from his plane at Aberdeen airport. "This was the home of my mother."