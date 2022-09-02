Britain's Queen Elizabeth, who has been suffering from mobility issues, will not attend the Braemar Highland Gathering in Scotland - the first time she has missed the event since she came to the throne 70 years ago.

A Buckingham Palace source said on Friday the decision was taken with the Queen's comfort in mind. Prince Charles, heir to the throne, will be attending as planned, the source said.

Queen Elizabeth, 96, has had to scale back her public appearances in recent months due to her health. She spent a night in hospital last October for an unspecified illness.

