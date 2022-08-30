Musk sends fresh letter to scrap Twitter deal after whistleblower claims

Elon Musk has sent an additional letter of deal termination to Twitter Inc after the world's richest person subpoenaed a whistleblower seeking documents on how the social media company measures spam accounts.

Musk walked away from a $44-billion offer for Twitter in July saying the company misled him and regulators about the true number of spam or bot accounts on the microblogging platform.

According to a court filing on Monday, Musk has sought information from a whistleblower and former head of Twitter's security Peiter Zatko mostly about the way the microblogging site measures spam account.

A famed hacker known as "Mudge," Zatko said in his complaint that became public last week that the company falsely claimed it had a solid security plan and prioritized user growth over reducing spam.