Belarus detains former presidential candidate

The reason for his custody was not yet known, it added.

There was no comment from authorities in Belarus on the detention.

Lukashenko, in power since 1994, claimed victory in the 2020 vote, which was marred by claims of voter fraud and harsh repression of the opposition by authorities loyal to Lukashenko.

His announcement of victory over leading opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya triggered weeks of mass protests in which hundreds of thousands of Belarusians took to the streets urging Lukashenko to step aside.