Vardy must pay up to $1.7m after losing UK 'WAGatha Christie' libel case

Rebekah Vardy, wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, had sued Rooney for libel after being publicly accused of leaking stories about her to the Sun tabloid.

In July, Judge Karen Steyn ruled that Rooney, 36, had proved her allegation was "substantially true" and that Vardy, 40, knew and condoned private details being leaked to the Sun by her agent.

On Tuesday, Vardy, who said the judge had got it wrong, was ordered to pay 90% of Rooney's legal costs of about 1.67 million pounds, with 800,000 to be paid by the middle of November.

The case has drawn in the public and media with its mix of glamour, soccer, and amateur sleuthing with Rooney turning detective to track down the culprit behind the leaks.

She said she had blocked everyone from viewing her Instagram account except one person and then posted a series of false stories to see whether they leaked out, which they did.

"It's ... Rebekah Vardy's account," she posted on social media, which saw Rooney dubbed "WAGatha Christie", a reference to the "WAG" moniker given to the glamorous group of footballers' "wives and girlfriends".