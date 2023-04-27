Trump lawyers set to attack writer's rape claim at civil trial

Donald Trump's legal team is expected to attack the credibility of former Elle magazine columnist E Jean Carroll on Thursday, as a civil trial resumes over her claim that the former US president raped her and lied about it.

Under questioning from her lawyers on Wednesday, Carroll testified in graphic detail about how Trump allegedly assaulted her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s.

Trump has consistently denied the allegations and claimed that Carroll made them up to sell books and hurt him politically.