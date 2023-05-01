Will Harry's mission to purge press overshadow King Charles' coronation?

Since he and his American wife Meghan stepped down from royal duties in 2020 and moved to California, he has made it his mission to rid of those he accuses of being "criminals masquerading as journalists" from running the newspapers.

"They have lied under oath, perjured themselves in the process and have proven they're above the law. Everyone seems to be scared of them, especially politicians," he said in a witness statement released as part of his phone-hacking case against Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers.

He said he felt incredibly strongly about the issue, "not just in a personal capacity but as part of the role I have always taken on, in terms of my duty to stand against things which are unjust and which people without the same resources, or the wider public, should not have to accept or undergo".

Harry's dislike of the press goes back decades, to the death of his mother Diana in a Paris car crash as her limousine sped away from chasing photographers, an incident he said could have been avoided if she had not dispensed with police protection, fearful they were leaking stories to the media.

In the last few months, he and Meghan have detailed at length their treatment from tabloids in a Netflix documentary, TV interviews and his memoir "Spare".

Their accusations that the royal family, including those working for his brother Prince William and his stepmother Camilla, now the queen consort, colluded in media "lies" have cast a shadow over his father's first few months on the throne.

Newspapers reject his allegations of unlawful behaviour while his detractors, of whom there are unsurprisingly many in the media, say his court battles might take the gloss off the king's grand crowning.