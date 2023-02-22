Zelensky plans to attend July NATO summit in Vilnius

The Vilnius summit on July 11-12 will be attended by most leaders of the Atlantic alliance, Lithuania presidential office said. That includes US President Joe Biden, who unexpectedly visited Kyiv this week.

"That is our plan," ambassador Petro Beshta said about the Zelensky visit in an interview with BNS published on Wednesday.

Ukraine hopes attendees at the summit would agree "very clearly that as soon as the war is over, Ukraine becomes a member of NATO", the ambassador said.