Zelensky plans to attend July NATO summit in Vilnius

    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky plans to attend in person a NATO summit taking place in Vilnius in July, Ukraine's ambassador to Lithuania told local newswire BNS.

    Zelensky has made only two foreign trips since Russia invaded Ukraine almost a year ago - one to Washington in December and another to London, Paris and Brussels in February.

    The Vilnius summit on July 11-12 will be attended by most leaders of the Atlantic alliance, Lithuania presidential office said. That includes US President Joe Biden, who unexpectedly visited Kyiv this week.

    "That is our plan," ambassador Petro Beshta said about the Zelensky visit in an interview with BNS published on Wednesday.

    Ukraine hopes attendees at the summit would agree "very clearly that as soon as the war is over, Ukraine becomes a member of NATO", the ambassador said.

