An outspoken prince, King Charles may have to bite his tongue

He put his own ideas into practice in Poundbury, an urban extension to the mediaeval town of Dorchester in southwest England on 400 acres of land owned by his Duchy of Cornwall based on traditional town planning principles he advocated.

Critics say the project, which he started in 1987 and is due to be completed in 2025, is a fantasy throwback. Supporters and many of its residents say it is radical and successful.

'QUACKERY'

His advocacy of alternative medicines and therapies has been equally derided.

"Prince Charles contributes to the ill-health of the nation by pretending we can all over-indulge, then take his tincture and be fine again," said Edzard Ernst, a former professor of complementary medicine at Exeter University, in 2009.

"Under the banner of holistic and integrative healthcare he thus promotes a 'quick fix' and outright quackery."

But it is his passion for environmental issues and organic farming produce, founding the Duchy Originals brand to promote organic food, that have been his main preoccupation.

A farmer himself, Charles is patron of the Soil Association, and in 2010 he wrote a book with advisers called "Harmony: A New Way of Looking at Our World".

He has championed sustainability and in recent years warned that problems caused by climate change were fuelling wars, terrorism and mass migrations. He himself acknowledged his views have courted controversy.

"The trouble is in all these areas, I have been challenging the accepted wisdom, the current orthodoxy and conventional way of thinking," Charles said.

"Perhaps I should not have been surprised that so many people failed to fathom what I was doing. So many appeared to think or were told that I was merely leaping from one subject to another from architecture one minute to agriculture the next.

"What I have actually been trying to demonstrate is that all these subjects are completely interrelated and we have to look at the whole picture to understand the problems we face."

PATAGONIAN TOOTHFISH

It is not just his views that have caused concern, but also his attempts to raise issues with the government of the day. In 2013, it was revealed Charles had held 36 meetings with government ministers in the previous three years.

Two years later, Britain's top court ruled that more than 40 letters to and from Charles or his aides to ministers - dubbed the "black spider memos" because of the prince's scrawled handwriting - could be released.

Topics ranged from affordable rural housing, the quality of food in hospitals and the preservation of historic buildings to resources for British troops in Iraq and the fate of the Patagonian Toothfish.

As recently as June this year, Charles provoked a backlash from ministers after it was reported he had criticised a government policy to send asylum seekers to Rwanda.

"Prince Charles is an adornment to our public life, but that will cease to be charming if he attempts to behave the same way when he is king," an unnamed senior minister told the Times. "That will present serious constitutional issues."

In 2014, Charles also caused a diplomatic row when private comments in which he reportedly likened Russian President Vladimir Putin to Adolf Hitler following Russia's annexation of Crimea were made public.