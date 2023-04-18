Bidyanondo is caught in social media maelstrom. The man behind the organisation vows to fight back

Kishor Kumar Das, chairman of Bidyanondo Foundation, a voluntary organisation, has responded to the queries and criticism over the organisation’s assets, income, expenses and activities on social media.

He went live on Facebook on Monday evening from Peru’s capital Lima and shared his statement. Later, it was shared on his personal Facebook page and Bidyanondo Foundation’s page.

The organisation came under fire recently over a photo collage shared on its Facebook page on ornaments made from burnt clothes from Bangabazar.

“These were expensive clothing a few hours ago. Then it turned into burnt clothes buried under ashes! The beautiful ornaments are now being made of the cloth pieces recovered from the debris,” the Facebook post said.

Later, it was revealed that some of the ornaments were not made from burnt clothes and the photos had been published on another page before the fire incident.

Some people were outraged by the act and called it “playing with people’s emotions”.

“A little edit and the photos from Mar 9 become the photos of recycled burnt clothes at Bangabazar. Do even children carry out such clumsy work?”

Amid the sheer criticism, Bidyanondo removed the photos and posted an explanation on Sunday. Kishor also apologised.

“One of the junior researchers was inspired by those photos but as they were in the same folder, the admin ended up sharing them.”

“It’s absolutely an honest mistake. Even then I beg pardon as the organisation chief; not because of the criticism we faced, but as a humble gesture. Your artwork is very important to you. I apologise personally.”

Netizens also questioned the use of photos of the same animal donated to the poor on multiple occasions.

They criticised the organisation over pieces of land it had bought or leased.