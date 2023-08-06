Musk says fight with Zuckerberg will be live-streamed on X

Elon Musk said in a social media post that his proposed cage fight with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg would be live-streamed on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The social media moguls have been egging each other into a mixed martial arts cage match in Las Vegas since June.

"Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans," Musk said in a post on X early on Sunday morning, without giving any further details.

Earlier on Sunday, Musk had said on X that he was "lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight", adding that he did not have time to work out so brings the weights to work.