    বাংলা

    Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78

    The Styrian-born entrepreneur built a global empire around the energy drink Red Bull and was considered the richest man in Austria

    Reuters
    Published : 23 Oct 2022, 04:13 AM
    Updated : 23 Oct 2022, 04:13 AM

    Dietrich Mateschitz, the Austrian billionaire founder and owner of energy drink company Red Bull, died on Saturday at the age 78 after a serious illness with cancer.

    His death was confirmed by the championship-leading Red Bull Formula One team.

    The Styrian-born entrepreneur built a global empire around the energy drink Red Bull and was considered the richest man in Austria. Mateschitz's fortune is estimated at around 25 billion euros ($24.65 billion). This puts him in 51st place on Forbes' list on the world's richest people.

    The self-made billionaire was considered a marketing genius. After graduating from the University of World Trade in Vienna, he worked as a marketing specialist for various companies in the 1970s.

    On his business trips to Asia, he got to know the market of energy and stimulant drinks. At that time, these drinks were still completely unknown in Europe and the United States. In 1983, he acquired the licence for such a drink in Asia. One year later, together with the Thai entrepreneurial family Yoovidhya, he founded Red Bull GmbH, in which he held a 49% stake.

    After modifying the recipe of a Thai energy drink and developing a marketing concept, Red Bull was introduced to the market in 1987. The bubbly, carbonated, sweet drink, whose taste is described as similar to that of gummy bears, rose to become the global market leader after a difficult market entry. The group achieved a turnover of 7.8 billion euros in 2021 and sold 9.8 billion Red Bull cans worldwide.

    The Fuschl am See, Salzburg-based company is also known for its creative advertising with the world famous slogan "Red Bull gives you wings". An important milestone for Mateschitz was the entry into the US market at the end of the 1990s. Today, every third can is sold in the United States.

    The entrepreneur paid a lot of attention to the image of the drink. He associated the Red Bull brand with adventure sports like surfing, mountain biking and cliff diving with the company eventually involved as a sponsor in a lot of them.

    Mateschitz was also the founder and owner of Red Bull Racing, a Formula 1 racing team based in Milton Keynes, Britain. He had taken over the football club SV Austria Salzburg, now known as "Red Bull Salzburg".

    Little is known about Mateschitz's private life. He was publicity shy and rarely gave interviews. He lived in Salzburg with his long-term girlfriend and once said years ago that he drank 10 to 12 cans of Red Bull a day himself.

    It is not clear what consequences the Red Bull empire will face after his death. His only son Mark, 30, who most recently acted as managing director of one of his father's investment companies is seen as a possible successor.

    RELATED STORIES
    Dr Rochelle Walensky, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director, testifies during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on the monkeypox outbreak, in Capitol Hill in Washington, US, Sept 14, 2022.
    US CDC director tests positive for COVID
    Rochelle Walensky is experiencing mild symptoms
    Photo: Iran boxer Sadaf Khadem
    Street protests 'not a good strategy': Iran boxer in exile
    Sadaf Khadem says she hopes that the protests work but is not very optimistic, as she believes that the government in Iran 'arrests people, kills people everyday'
    Astronaut and commander James McDivitt shows several days' beard growth during the Apollo 9 mission while onboard the Lunar Module 'Spider' in Earth orbit, Mar 6, 1969.
    Apollo astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93
    The retired US Air Force test pilot died 'peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his family and friends', NASA said in a statement
    Britain's Queen Camilla presents winner Shehan Karunatilaka with trophee for "The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida" at the Booker Prize for Fiction 2022 awards ceremony, in London, Oct 17, 2022.
    Sri Lankan author Shehan Karunatilaka wins 2022 Booker Prize
    Karunatilaka receives a trophy for his second novel "The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida," a story about a war photographer and gambler who wakes up dead

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher