Hasina joins world leaders in paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth in London

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has paid her respects to Queen Elizabeth II in London, joining hundreds of thousands who said their farewells to Britain's longest-serving monarch as she lies in state.

Hasina, accompanied by her sister Sheikh Rehana and Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem, arrived at the historic Westminster Hall on Sunday morning. Hasina signed a book of condolence at Lancaster House.

She joined many world leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, in paying tribute at the coffin.