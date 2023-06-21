    বাংলা

    Modi calls for 'one earth, one family, one future' at UN yoga event

    The United Nations in 2014 declared June 21 the International Day of Yoga, adopting a measure proposed by Modi

    Reuters
    Published : 21 June 2023, 02:21 PM
    Updated : 21 June 2023, 02:21 PM

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a celebration of International Yoga Day at the United Nations in New York on Wednesday and called on people "to join hands together to realize the goal of one earth, one family, one future."

    The United Nations in 2014 declared June 21 the International Day of Yoga, adopting a measure proposed by Modi.

    "Let us use the power of yoga, not only to be healthy, happy, but also to be kind to ourselves and to each other," Modi told a gathering of yoga devotees seated on yellow mats on the north lawn of UN headquarters by New York's East River.

    "Let us use the power of yoga to build bridges of friendship, a peaceful world, and a cleaner, greener and sustainable future," he said.

    Modi is in the United States for talks with President Joe Biden that the White House sees as bolstering "one of the defining partnerships of our age."

    Modi has been to the United States five times since becoming prime minister in 2014, but the trip will be his first with the full diplomatic status of a state visit, despite concerns over what is seen as a deteriorating human rights situation under his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.

    Modi is to head from New York to Washington for a private dinner with Biden on Wednesday evening, followed by talks at the White House and a state dinner on Thursday.

    Before taking to the stage to speak on Wednesday, Modi paid his respects before a bust of Indian independence hero Mahatma Gandhi in the U.N. grounds.

    Gandhi, who was born in 1869, played a key role in India's fight for independence. He was assassinated by a Hindu radical on Jan. 30, 1948, just a few months after he led India to freedom from British rule through a nonviolent struggle.

    UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivered a video message to the yoga event, saying he wanted to "recognize Prime Minister Modi for all he has done to promote understanding of yoga and its many benefits."

    RELATED STORIES
    US President Joe Biden holds a virtual meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss Russia's war with Ukraine from the White House in Washington US, April 11, 2022.
    US lawmakers urge Biden to raise rights issues with Modi
    Modi left for Washington on Tuesday for a visit projected as a milestone in ties between the two countries
    U.S. President Joe Biden meets with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office at the White House in reutersWashington, US, September 24, 2021.
    Defence, critical tech on agenda as Modi heads to US
    The visit is expected to give India access to critical American technologies Washington rarely shares with non-allies
    US President Joe Biden holds a virtual meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss Russia's war with Ukraine from the White House in Washington US, April 11, 2022.
    Modi heads to US to deepen ties
    It is Modi’s first trip to the US with the full diplomatic status of an official state visit
    US President Joe Biden, seated with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, holds a videoconference with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss Russia's war with Ukraine from the White House in Washington US, Apr 11, 2022.
    Protests planned for Modi's US visit over India human rights
    The US State Department has said it respects the free speech rights of US residents to demonstrate against the Indian prime minister

    Opinion

    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    Father: the superhero
    Tasneem Hossain
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp