Modi calls for 'one earth, one family, one future' at UN yoga event

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a celebration of International Yoga Day at the United Nations in New York on Wednesday and called on people "to join hands together to realize the goal of one earth, one family, one future."

The United Nations in 2014 declared June 21 the International Day of Yoga, adopting a measure proposed by Modi.

"Let us use the power of yoga, not only to be healthy, happy, but also to be kind to ourselves and to each other," Modi told a gathering of yoga devotees seated on yellow mats on the north lawn of UN headquarters by New York's East River.

"Let us use the power of yoga to build bridges of friendship, a peaceful world, and a cleaner, greener and sustainable future," he said.