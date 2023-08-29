Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was buried privately at a cemetery on the outskirts of St Petersburg on Tuesday, six days after his death in an unexplained plane crash.

The funeral took place away from the glare of the media and in stark contrast to the brazen, self-publicising style with which Prigozhin had fanned his reputation far beyond Russia for ruthlessness and ambition.

"The farewell to Yevgeny Viktorovich took place in a closed format. Those who wish to say goodbye may visit Porokhovskoye cemetery," his press service said in a short post on Telegram.