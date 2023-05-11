Finland prime minister divorces husband

Finland's outgoing Prime Minister Sanna Marin has filed for divorce jointly with her husband of three years Markus Raikkonen, they said on Instagram on Wednesday.

"We are grateful for the 19 years together and our beloved daughter. We will remain best friends," they said in separate Instagram stories.

Marin and Raikkonen, who until recently worked at a venture capital firm, share a 5-year-old daughter. They married in 2020 while Marin was in office dealing with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.