US first lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19

The 71-year-old first lady tested negative earlier on Monday as part of her regular testing routine, but a PCR test taken after she developed cold-like symptoms came back positive, her spokesperson Elizabeth Alexander said.

President Biden will wear a mask for 10 days when indoors and when in close proximity to others because he is considered a close contact of the first lady, according to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

He plans to return to Washington on Tuesday to sign a landmark climate change and healthcare bill in the afternoon, before continuing to his home in Wilmington, Delaware.