Younger daughter of Nakano and Imran wants to stay with her father

Nine-year-old Nakano Laila Lina, the younger daughter of Japanese mother Nakano Eriko, does not want to go to Japan with her mother while leaving her father Imran Sharif behind.

On Thursday, Lina said she loved her father and wanted to stay in Bangladesh. Imran said he was worried for Lina as she did not want to live with her mother, but her mother was pressuring her to do so.

Japanese physician Nakano brought her elder daughter Nakano Jasmine Malika, 11, to the court on Thursday.

Judge Durdana Rahman of the Second Additional Judges and Family Court will hear the arguments regarding Nakano Laila Lina’s custody. Earlier, the same court dismissed a case filed by Imran Sharif and announced a verdict allowing Nakano to have custody of the two children.