Younger daughter of Nakano and Imran wants to stay with her father

Nine-year-old Nakano Laila Lina, the younger daughter of Japanese mother Nakano Eriko, does not want to go to Japan with her mother while leaving her father Imran Sharif behind.
On Thursday, Lina said she loved her father and wanted to stay in Bangladesh. Imran said he was worried for Lina as she did not want to live with her mother, but her mother was pressuring her to do so.
Japanese physician Nakano brought her elder daughter Nakano Jasmine Malika, 11, to the court on Thursday.
Judge Durdana Rahman of the Second Additional Judges and Family Court will hear the arguments regarding Nakano Laila Lina’s custody. Earlier, the same court dismissed a case filed by Imran Sharif and announced a verdict allowing Nakano to have custody of the two children.
The judge said in the verdict that she dismissed the case since the plaintiff had failed to prove that the court has the jurisdiction to hear the complaint as the last place of residence of the plaintiff, the defendant and the children was Japan.
Judge Durdana reviewed the arguments, documents and statements of the girls to determine what course of action would be best for them.
The verdict censured Imran for interrupting their study by bringing them to Bangladesh without warning from Japan, where the girls were doing well and a custody case was already ongoing.
Removing the children from Japan “appears to be a grave and deplorable act for the mental growth of the adolescent girls and it has no possibility of being beneficial to them”, the court said.
The court pointed out that the Universal Declaration on Human Rights states that motherhood and childhood are “entitled to special care and assistance”.
“Thus, bringing the children over from Japan to this country without informing the mother, who is the primary caregiver of the children, and changing their habitual residence without any legal process appears to be a direct insult to the universal notion of motherhood."
The judge said the court prioritised the children’s safety and well-being over the rights to custody in this case.
The father failed to prove that the daughters’ overall well-being would be ensured with him, the court said.