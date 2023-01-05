Belarus to begin trial of Nobel Prize-winning rights defender

Belarus is set to begin the trial on Thursday of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Byalyatski who faces up to 12 years in jail, a court in Minsk said, in a case that his allies see as political retribution for his rights work.

The 60-year-old, who co-founded the Viasna-1996 human rights group, is one of the most prominent of hundreds of Belarusians who were jailed during a violent crackdown on anti-government protests that erupted in the summer of 2020.

Byalyatski, who shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Russian rights group Memorial and Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties in October, was arrested in 2021 along with two co-workers from Viasna-1996.

The trio face from seven to 12 years in jail on charges of financing protests and smuggling money. Byalyatski has not commented on the allegations publicly and his lawyer is prohibited from disclosing information about the case.