    বাংলা

    Dalai Lama apologises after video asking boy to 'suck my tongue'

    The statement says the Dalai Lama leader ‘often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident’

    Reuters
    Published : 10 April 2023, 11:02 AM
    Updated : 10 April 2023, 11:02 AM

    The Dalai Lama, the Tibetans' 87-year-old spiritual leader, apologised on Monday after footage showed him asking a young boy to "suck my tongue" at a public event.

    "A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked his Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug," said a statement on the exiled leader's Twitter account, which has 19 million followers.

    "His Holiness wishes to apologise to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused."

    The statement said the Dalai Lama leader "often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident".

    The video, which has 1 million views on Twitter, also shows the Nobel peace laureate apparently giving the boy a peck on the lips in presence of an audience who are heard clapping and laughing, while a man captures the moment on a phone. Reuters has not verified the clip.

    The Dalai Lama, who fled to India in 1959 after a failed uprising against Chinese rule in Tibet, is regarded by Beijing as a dangerous separatist.

    He has worked for decades to draw global support for linguistic and cultural autonomy in his remote, mountainous homeland.

    He now lives in a compound next to a temple ringed by green hills and snow-capped mountains in the northern Indian town of Dharamshala.

    RELATED STORIES
    Tourists walk as Lake Lucerne is seen in the background, near the peak of Mount Rigi, Switzerland Sept 4, 2022.
    Asians expected to boost Swiss tourism in 2023
    The number of foreign visitors to Switzerland's mountains, lakes and cities collapsed in 2020 and 2021 as countries imposed travel restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19
    Awami League leader accused of raping a teenage girl in Tangail
    Tangail AL leader accused of raping teen girl
    His wife, who allegedly beat the girl, has also been named in the case
    US Central Command/Facebook
    US says its forces killed IS leader in Syria
    Khalid 'Aydd Ahmad al-jabouri was responsible for planning ISIS attacks into Europe and developed the leadership structure for ISIS
    Nur E Alam Siddique, a wartime student leader, dies at 83
    Wartime student leader Nur E Alam Siddique dies
    He was one of the four notable student leaders close to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the 1970s

    Opinion

    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global diesel prices fall as economic slowdown intensifies
    John Kemp
    World Day for Physical Activity and our role
    Asaduzzaman Khan
    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan