King Charles' cancer caught early, says PM Sunak

King Charles' cancer was caught early and the whole country is hoping he can make a full recovery, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday, as messages of support for the 75-year-old monarch poured in from world leaders.

Buckingham Palace revealed on Monday that Charles, on the throne for less than 18 months since the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth, was suffering from a "form of cancer" and would postpone his public engagements to undergo treatment.

Charles' younger son Prince Harry, estranged from the royal family, is due to arrive in Britain shortly and his elder brother, heir-to-the-throne Prince William, is expected to step up to fulfil some of the monarch's duties.

Sunak said he had been "shocked and sad" at the news.

"All our thoughts are with him and his family. You know, thankfully, this has been caught early," he told BBC radio.