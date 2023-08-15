The day I met Sheikh Mujib

I told Sheikh Mujib that the children perished because of acute hunger and disease (a rough estimate is that at least 1 million children perished in the refugee camps in India). Sheikh Mujib wiped his own eyes and put his arm around me and asked me more details about what I had witnessed regarding the state of the children in the camps.

“I will always remember about 20 children fighting over one boiled egg,” I told him and added, “In the same camp I saw a child in the milk queue vomit and collapse and nearby a woman groaning and giving birth in the mud.”

I told Sheikh Mujib that I had met parents who had given up hope of ever seeing their children well again. I told him that I will never forget seeing infants with their skin hanging loosely in folds from their tiny bones-lacking the strength even to lift their heads. Also, seeing the children with legs and feet swollen with oedema and malnutrition, limp in the arms of their mothers. From my time with Bangabandhu in early 1972, it was so very clear how concerned he was about children, particularly the new generation of Bangladeshis.

Finally, Oxfam was able to assist with the repair of a number of ferries and launches as well as the purchase of three new ‘roll-on, roll-off’ ferries which were named after Bangladeshi flowers ‘Kamini’ (Muraya paniculata), ‘Kosturi’ (Curcuma aromatica), and ‘Korobi’ (Nerium oleander) and I understand that at least one of them is still running at the Paturia-Dauladia crossing.

Julian Francis has been associated with relief and development activities of Bangladesh since the War of Liberation. In 2012, the Government of Bangladesh awarded him the ‘Friends of Liberation War Honour’ in recognition of his work among the refugees in India in 1971 and in 2018 honoured him with full Bangladesh Citizenship. In 2019, Julian was also honoured with the award of the OBE for services to development in Bangladesh.