The Depp-Heard trial was a lightning rod for misogyny

The media circus surrounding Johnny Depp's defamation trial against former partner Amber Heard took up a shocking amount of public attention this year. Many people are sick of hearing about it, and, to an extent, so am I because the discourse surrounding it has been tiresome and disgusting. Specifically, the public’s reaction towards Amber Heard has been difficult to watch. Few men accused of similar violence have been publicly mocked the way that Heard has.

My intention is to critique the response to the case rather than its specifics, but it should be noted Johnny Depp lost his libel case against The Sun UK when he challenged their assertion that he was an abuser. UK courts are much more amenable to defamation claims than American ones, but Depp was unable to convince them that the claims of abuse against him were fabricated.

Depp also has a history of violent behaviour and has reportedly assaulted crew members and been violent towards other partners. He has also defended and has remained friends with other alleged and known abusers such as Marilyn Manson and Roman Polanski. But the actor and his fans maintain that it was Heard, not Depp, who was the abuser in their marriage.