November 11, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Johnny Depp's ‘Ebenezer’ comeback draws cautious optimism despite reduced salary

The actor's first major film role in nearly eight years is being viewed as a test of whether viewers will welcome him back

Johnny Depp&#039;s ‘Ebenezer’ comeback draws cautious optimism despite reduced salary
Johnny Depp stars as Ebenezer Scrooge in Ti West's "Ebenezer", a new adaptation of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol". Photo: Paramount Pictures

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 11 Nov 2026, 12:45 AM

Updated : 11 Nov 2026, 12:45 AM

Johnny Depp is making his return to a major Hollywood production with "Ebenezer", earning a reported $5 million for the role of Ebenezer Scrooge -- far less than his previous studio pay -- as cinema owners express cautious optimism about the film's prospects.

According to Variety, the new adaptation of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol", directed by Ti West, opens on Nov 13. It is tracking an estimated $20 million debut in North America and another $20 million internationally.

Paramount spent $38 million on production, with marketing costs estimated at around $50 million. Depp's deal also includes potential box-office bonuses.

The film marks Depp's first major role in nearly eight years following a career setback during his highly publicised legal battle with former wife Amber Heard, who accused him of domestic abuse.

He last appeared in a major studio release in 2018's "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald", cited per the report.

Variety quoted cinema operators as saying they had not seen widespread opposition to Depp's return. Mark O'Meara, who owns two theatres in Fairfax, Virginia, said while some customers were eager to see him, others were indifferent.

An April study by the National Research Group placed him among the 10 actors most likely to make respondents interested in seeing a future film in cinemas, ahead of Tom Hanks.

Kevin Goetz, head of Screen Engine/ASI, said audiences had not turned away from Depp despite Hollywood's distance from him. The actor continues to receive international film festival honours and has a reported $20 million deal with Dior.

Regal chief executive Eduardo Acuna praised the familiar "A Christmas Carol" story and West's distinctive style, while other cinema executives said the film's success would depend on its quality rather than Depp's star power.

Depp's next project is the 2027 action thriller "Day Drinker", alongside Penélope Cruz, according to the report.

Disney is also reportedly assessing the possible reaction to his return before deciding whether to proceed with another "Pirates of the Caribbean" film.

Goetz said Depp's rebellious image remained central to his appeal. “Johnny’s image was built on being a bad boy. He ain’t America’s dad. We don’t want him to be that,” he said.

Related Stories
'Godzilla Minus Zero' storms box office with $30.5mn debut
&#039;Godzilla Minus Zero&#039; storms box office with $30.5mn debut
How US was left exposed to the flesh-eating screwworm outbreak
How US was left exposed to the flesh-eating screwworm outbreak
India doubles rice sale target
India doubles rice sale target
West Asia oil exports rebound as Saudi boosts shipments
West Asia oil exports rebound as Saudi boosts shipments
Read More
Ronaldo Jr joins football&#039;s famous family dynasties
Ronaldo Jr joins football's famous family dynasties
No passport for Hasina, so how can she get home?
No passport for Hasina, so how can she get home?
Israel parliament sworn in amid coalition deadlock
Israel parliament sworn in amid coalition deadlock
Spain demands TikTok suspension over abuse content
Spain demands TikTok suspension over abuse content
Read More
Opinion

Md Hasnain

Save the soil, save the nation
Md Hasnain

Mahmud Bin Morshad

Why Turkiye, Pakistan will not fight Saudi’s war
Mahmud Bin Morshad

Mohammad Rabiul Alam

The need for a strong data privacy culture
Mohammad Rabiul Alam

Sabir Mustafa

Iran war in focus as Trump suffers midterm debacle
Sabir Mustafa
Read More