Johnny Depp's ‘Ebenezer’ comeback draws cautious optimism despite reduced salary

Johnny Depp stars as Ebenezer Scrooge in Ti West's "Ebenezer", a new adaptation of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol". Photo: Paramount Pictures

Johnny Depp stars as Ebenezer Scrooge in Ti West's "Ebenezer", a new adaptation of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol". Photo: Paramount Pictures

Johnny Depp is making his return to a major Hollywood production with "Ebenezer", earning a reported $5 million for the role of Ebenezer Scrooge -- far less than his previous studio pay -- as cinema owners express cautious optimism about the film's prospects.

According to Variety, the new adaptation of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol", directed by Ti West, opens on Nov 13. It is tracking an estimated $20 million debut in North America and another $20 million internationally.

Paramount spent $38 million on production, with marketing costs estimated at around $50 million. Depp's deal also includes potential box-office bonuses.

The film marks Depp's first major role in nearly eight years following a career setback during his highly publicised legal battle with former wife Amber Heard, who accused him of domestic abuse.

He last appeared in a major studio release in 2018's "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald", cited per the report.

Variety quoted cinema operators as saying they had not seen widespread opposition to Depp's return. Mark O'Meara, who owns two theatres in Fairfax, Virginia, said while some customers were eager to see him, others were indifferent.

An April study by the National Research Group placed him among the 10 actors most likely to make respondents interested in seeing a future film in cinemas, ahead of Tom Hanks.

Kevin Goetz, head of Screen Engine/ASI, said audiences had not turned away from Depp despite Hollywood's distance from him. The actor continues to receive international film festival honours and has a reported $20 million deal with Dior.

Regal chief executive Eduardo Acuna praised the familiar "A Christmas Carol" story and West's distinctive style, while other cinema executives said the film's success would depend on its quality rather than Depp's star power.

Depp's next project is the 2027 action thriller "Day Drinker", alongside Penélope Cruz, according to the report.

Disney is also reportedly assessing the possible reaction to his return before deciding whether to proceed with another "Pirates of the Caribbean" film.

Goetz said Depp's rebellious image remained central to his appeal. “Johnny’s image was built on being a bad boy. He ain’t America’s dad. We don’t want him to be that,” he said.