Being left-handed is like being in a secret club. We have our own bizarre initialization rituals, such as learning how to write "the wrong way." We pay our dues every day, in terms of the extra effort that we must make to live in a right-handed world. When we encounter another lefty, we immediately have something in common. The club is shrouded in secrecy, because we rarely mention the topic to our right-handed friends. But as we know that the right side of the brain controls the left side of the body, we can say that, Only Left-handed People Are In Their Right Mind!

Aug 13 is International Left-handers Day, and was first observed in 1976. As its name suggests, it is meant to promote awareness of the inconveniences facing lefthanders in a predominantly right-handed world. It is a day to celebrate their uniqueness and difference, which are about 10-12 percent of the world’s population.

The word left in English comes from the Anglo-Saxon word lyft, which means weak or broken. Rampant cultural differences have imbued us with the notion that left equals bad. The English word “sinister”, for example, is derived from the Latin for “left-hand side”. In French, gauche means left and, of course, awkward, clumsy, unlucky, insincere, maliciousand socially unrefined. Being out in left field is not good, and neither is having ‘two left feet’. Left-handedness has long been associated with Satanic influences and witchcraft and a “left-handed compliment” is actually an insult. In the Bible, the blessed are always sitting at the right hand of God, never the left. The right hand is mentioned positively 100 times in the Bible, while the left hand is mentioned only 25 times, all negatively.

Then there are the practical biases, a regular source of inconvenience, frustration and, sometimes, peril to left-handers.

Try opening a tin can with a manual tin opener using your left hand – your arms will be crossed, and you’re likely to cut yourself on the lid. Hold a measuring cup with your left hand – the fractional amounts will be facing unhelpfully away from you. Think: circular saws, electric drills, chainsaws, surgical instruments, even firearms and holsters. All designed primarily for righties. And computer keyboards are made for righties – even though Bill Gates is left-handed!