Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT

Along with wild amazement, there are deep fears that the chatbot will obsolete many jobs, giving rise to unemployment. But I do not have any such trepidations – in fact, I could not be more thrilled by the potentialities ChatGPT can unleash.

Obviously, jobs such as customer service, data entry, data analysis, and content generation could be replaced by ChatGPT. What takes 3x human hours could be performed by ChatGPT in 0.5x hours. There are some services with respect to financial industries, such as fraud detection, research reports, data analysis, loan origination, wealth management, ensuring compliance and risk management, which will also be taken over by ChatGPT in the coming days.

I am pretty sure that all these services will be accelerated, which ChatGPT will start to use here in this field so that the efficiency will be enhanced. So financial services products and offers will be different.

But this is for the better as it would give a massive productivity boost. It would free up resources to allocate to issues that truly matter and can provide a far superior experience for one and all.

Right now, we cannot precisely say when ChatGPT will make inroads into Bangladesh’s financial market. But definitely, in future, it will help companies like Nagad better their products and services.

Many fear that it will also replace tech jobs, such as software developers, web developers, computer programmers, coders and data scientists – all vocations that are in hot demand now. But I beg to differ.

These jobs will always be needed. As AI is deployed on a large scale, there will be a demand for people with the skills and knowledge to develop, maintain and manage these systems. After all, it is people with these skill sets that came up with the programme in the first place.