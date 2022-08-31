How blockchain can transform the business

Today, despite what business or department you are dealing with, technology possesses a central role. This also means that who wins and who doesn’t is increasingly determined by the speed with which the company understands and simulates the technology. And now there is a new wave coming. And just like the internet, blockchains are going to transform the business as they are more broadly adopted and integrated. Over time this is gonna reshape how business is done and gonna change what is possible.
WHAT IS BLOCKCHAIN?
“If you ask even the people who work with blockchain to define the technology, you are likely to get a stuttering response.” -- Nathaniel Popper, New York Times.
Truly, blockchain can do so many things that make it difficult to explain. Just like the world wide web has changed the picture of the modern world and it is hard to explain what it actually does. In the big picture, the web made the communication of data easier, faster and cheaper. With the web, we can share knowledge, information, pictures, data and whatnot, but the question is -- who has verified this information and data? How do we know the data is authentic? Blockchain comes into the picture to solve this confusion. Blockchain helps to communicate easier, cheaper, and faster with verification or authentication to be more accurate.
Today we have to use central institutions like banks, government sites and big internet platforms serving as intermediaries to verify data is true. For example, when we use a big online retailer, we depend on their platform to verify that the merchant exists, they have the product and the product that has been sent to us is authentic. They are verifying all the data is true and that all our transactions are saved. But in the blockchain future, we will have new ways to verify these ourselves. The code does the work for verifying the truth and gives us a transparent auto trail. So the technology can serve in the place of intermediaries like brokers and take on the role of people who manually perform checks and balances in the business process. We can embed this power to verify the data is true to software programmes or machines which makes it possible for them to continue with the next step in the business process without waiting for a human, they can do it autonomously. Blockchain accomplishes this by making it possible to take anything one can represent digitally in code and certify it, track it and embed business rules into that to dictate how it can be used and use it in different ways directly without waiting for any person to change the mode. This is an effective way to move valuable things and information from one person or organisation to another in digital form.
HOW DOES BLOCKCHAIN WORK?
Blockchains use shared ledgers to verify data, like bookkeeping records. Blockchain is a shared decentralised ledger. Instead of being managed by a person or central organisation that everyone must agree to trust, it’s governed by all. For example, if we think of an international aid organisation and there the donors need to observe where exactly their funds go. The moment the fund hits the organization to the moment the funds were used to purchase a thing and verify the purchase. With blockchain, the donors don’t need to wait for the organisation to share data rather they can check the records themselves with blockchain. When the movement of the fund is kept in a blockchain ledger then there isn’t one organisation that is keeping that register, instead, a distributed network of computers owned by related stakeholders and organisations all over the world has a copy of that blockchain. The majority of the computers on the network must agree that the transaction is legitimate before they write it to the ledger. Those transactions are wrapped up in blocks and they are permanently chained through cryptography to all the blocks before them. That’s how the name blockchain came. To temper a particular transaction, someone will need to take over the majority of the computers in the network and change not just that one transaction but the entire history of the blockchain. So once it’s recorded it’s pretty much tamper-proof. So with blockchain, no one has to ask anyone else to get information and validate the authenticity as by checking the blockchain one can get all the status and info available at their disposal.
For example, bitcoin is a public blockchain that anyone can use. It was the very first concept using blockchain. So people who don’t know each other all over the world are trusting hundreds of billions of dollars to a shared ledger that no one owns, not a bank or government. And the transactions on it are kept safe on code.
HOW DOES BLOCKCHAIN HELP TO DISTINGUISH REAL FROM FAKE?
We are living in a trust crisis. Blockchains offer hope. In the digital world, it’s really impossible to recognise what is real and what is fake. Blockchain can have authentication for any change and detect duplication. So in the shared ledger, if anyone wants to make one real and one fake transaction with the same amount of money, the blockchain immediately identifies that unique user and notifies each and every user of the shared ledger (blockchain). So every transaction is tracked with privacy protections.
BLOCKCHAINS ACROSS THE BUSINESS
In agriculture, track food from origin to store preventing food fraud and false labelling. In short, safe handling practices from farm to market and more quickly pinpointing sources where quality and food safety has been compromised. With the shared ledger in blockchain, customers can easily track the origin of the food and authenticate the quality.
Blockchain-enabled standardised clean energy tracking and production around the world enabled all kinds of energy producers to gain customer trust in the energy source.
In the manufacturing industry ensure the authenticity of material source and supply chain in the production process. Shipment details of goods in transit are easily stored in blockchains and everyone has a copy of the updated information.
In media, copyright has become very easy with blockchains as with the shared ledger anyone copying any content will flag as a copyright violation to all the users of that blockchain, this is very commonly used for social media and print or news media.
In retail, prevent counterfeit goods from entering the system and more easily identify stolen or merchandised. Make warranties easily transferable and claimable for the customers. Tracking delivery for retailers and online delivery services also become very easy with blockchain.
Marketers are often surprised that blockchain has anything to do with them. But marketing has been continuously on the frontlines of new digitisations. Building new trust and accountability with transparent transactions can be easily accessible with blockchain. Blockchain can be set between brands tracing the redemption of a joint promotion directly to individual franchises and compensating them immediately with complete audibility and visibility. Influence behaviour and engagement by functioning like loyalty points to customers for driving awareness like green energy consumption, recycling behaviour and whatnot.
Blockchain offers permanent tamper-resistant auto tracing even across highly complex business ecosystems. This gives finance professionals end-to-end transparency. Blockchains can programme the way money moves as per the agreement. With the inclusion of terms and conditions into the movement of the money the accounts payable and receivable can be evolved when money moves only when the rules are met. For example, if a shipment arrives at a port with the proper documents in the blockchain ledger it will disburse the payment automatically. And this is completely tamper-proof.
Human resource incentive programmes can be designed when KPIs (key performance indicators) are met with the target, incentives can be disbursed automatically to the employee. Smart contracts can be self-executing, and background history and credential checks can be easily traceable without compromising privacy.
So blockchains will increase operational efficiencies whether that reducing cost or time or errors and also tracing cross-checks and balances. It increases the visibility of a business to its ecosystem by improving audibility and compliance and transparency. Increased security and privacy of data in business with cryptography are ensured with blockchain. So this could transform the business towards more transparent, secured and agile business models.
[Rubia Siddiqua is a supply chain professional]