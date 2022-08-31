How blockchain can transform the business

HOW DOES BLOCKCHAIN HELP TO DISTINGUISH REAL FROM FAKE?

We are living in a trust crisis. Blockchains offer hope. In the digital world, it’s really impossible to recognise what is real and what is fake. Blockchain can have authentication for any change and detect duplication. So in the shared ledger, if anyone wants to make one real and one fake transaction with the same amount of money, the blockchain immediately identifies that unique user and notifies each and every user of the shared ledger (blockchain). So every transaction is tracked with privacy protections.

BLOCKCHAINS ACROSS THE BUSINESS

In agriculture, track food from origin to store preventing food fraud and false labelling. In short, safe handling practices from farm to market and more quickly pinpointing sources where quality and food safety has been compromised. With the shared ledger in blockchain, customers can easily track the origin of the food and authenticate the quality.

Blockchain-enabled standardised clean energy tracking and production around the world enabled all kinds of energy producers to gain customer trust in the energy source.

In the manufacturing industry ensure the authenticity of material source and supply chain in the production process. Shipment details of goods in transit are easily stored in blockchains and everyone has a copy of the updated information.

In media, copyright has become very easy with blockchains as with the shared ledger anyone copying any content will flag as a copyright violation to all the users of that blockchain, this is very commonly used for social media and print or news media.

In retail, prevent counterfeit goods from entering the system and more easily identify stolen or merchandised. Make warranties easily transferable and claimable for the customers. Tracking delivery for retailers and online delivery services also become very easy with blockchain.

Marketers are often surprised that blockchain has anything to do with them. But marketing has been continuously on the frontlines of new digitisations. Building new trust and accountability with transparent transactions can be easily accessible with blockchain. Blockchain can be set between brands tracing the redemption of a joint promotion directly to individual franchises and compensating them immediately with complete audibility and visibility. Influence behaviour and engagement by functioning like loyalty points to customers for driving awareness like green energy consumption, recycling behaviour and whatnot.

Blockchain offers permanent tamper-resistant auto tracing even across highly complex business ecosystems. This gives finance professionals end-to-end transparency. Blockchains can programme the way money moves as per the agreement. With the inclusion of terms and conditions into the movement of the money the accounts payable and receivable can be evolved when money moves only when the rules are met. For example, if a shipment arrives at a port with the proper documents in the blockchain ledger it will disburse the payment automatically. And this is completely tamper-proof.

Human resource incentive programmes can be designed when KPIs (key performance indicators) are met with the target, incentives can be disbursed automatically to the employee. Smart contracts can be self-executing, and background history and credential checks can be easily traceable without compromising privacy.

So blockchains will increase operational efficiencies whether that reducing cost or time or errors and also tracing cross-checks and balances. It increases the visibility of a business to its ecosystem by improving audibility and compliance and transparency. Increased security and privacy of data in business with cryptography are ensured with blockchain. So this could transform the business towards more transparent, secured and agile business models.

[Rubia Siddiqua is a supply chain professional]