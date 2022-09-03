Quiet funerals of consequential men

Nikita Khrushchev, ousted from power in 1964 by the Brezhnev-Kosygin-Podgorny triumvirate, did not have the honours the state ought to have given him when he died in 1971. Fallen leaders have by and large been deprived of the respect that in the end should have been shown to them. It has happened elsewhere as well.

Liu Shaoqi, a veteran in the struggle for communism in China and longtime comrade of Mao Zedong, became a victim of the Cultural Revolution in the mid-1960s and was purged by the Red Guards. The Red Guards of course had Mao’s blessings. Liu was condemned as a capitalist roader, as were so many other leading figures in Maoist China in that age of upheaval, and carted off to prison.

The world had little knowledge of Liu’s whereabouts after 1966 and only years later would come to know of his death in a prison cell. During his time in incarceration, Liu Shaoqi was treated badly, subjected to torture and forced to go without food. Till today no one knows where Liu Shaoqi’s funeral took place and where he lies buried.

In Indonesia, Ahmed Sukarno, the country’s independence leader, was stripped of all his powers by the post-1965 Suharto-led military junta. There was little news of Sukarno, censorship having been clamped on the media by the military, until his death, in an unobtrusive manner, in 1970. Sukarno’s funeral was a quiet affair, away from the eyes of the world.

Zhou En-lai’s death in January 1976 induced mass demonstrations of support for a proper funeral for him. It had been the aim of Mao’s supporters to ignore the passing of the man who had been prime minister and indeed had been regarded as the urbane, philosophical face of Chinese communism before the world. To a great extent, the Maoists succeeded in letting Zhou go to his grave without fanfare. Mao himself would live till September 1976.

When Richard Nixon died in April 1994, he was given a funeral as a former president of the United States. President Bill Clinton, in company with some of his predecessors, spoke at the farewell ceremonies for the late leader. Even so, the shadow of Watergate, which had destroyed Nixon’s presidency, hung over the proceedings.