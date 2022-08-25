Critical factors in running a successful Supply Chain Finance programme in Asia

For a successful SCF program, several parties on both sides are involved and all these parties must be engaged right from the start, preferably even before the Request for Proposal (RFP) submission process. We visit some of these important parties and critical factors for below which could determine the success or failure of an SCF programme:

1. Implementation:

Usually, Bank will have a project management/implementation team who will work with the client to roll out the SCF programme once the client has mandated the Bank. The client should also have an implementation team on their side. If the designated implementation managers are introduced to each other, they can work together in developing the project plan which should spell out the timeline for each work stream, and ownership on both sides and this project plan should be mutually acceptable to the Bank and the Client/Buyer. This should be diligently tracked by the project managers on both sides through weekly calls and they should engage the seniors on both sides through steering calls at least once a month, in the beginning, to update on the status of the project and also seek senior intervention, guidance and support as required.

2. Legal:

One of the most overlooked areas in the SCF launch is the time taken in negotiating the legal agreement between the Bank and Buyer. This usually takes in the form of a Paying Services agreement which the Bank provides to the Buyer to execute. Typically, Banks will have a standard master paying services agreement and will expect all clients to sign this. If this is to be signed between a global client with a global bank, a master agreement can have options for joinders to be signed between the subsidiaries of the clients and the local branches of the bank. When clients insist on signing individual paying services agreements in each market, then this can prolong the turnaround time due to negotiations between the local subsidiary and the local branch of the Bank. There could be clauses about indemnities that clients may negotiate with the Bank. This is where the legal teams of the Bank and the client take a long time to negotiate to exchange marked-up versions. Often a huge time of up to 2-3 months can be spent here even on negotiating cosmetic terms like the definition of the headers etc. The Banks needs to preserve the Buyer’s unconditional and irrevocable obligation to pay the Bank on the due date as this is the sole client commitment based on which the bank is purchasing receivables from the Suppliers of the Buyer with whom the bank does not maintain any credit relationship. The Bank will solely rely on this and the client/Buyer will have to commit to enabling the bank to debit their account on the due date or provide funding to the Bank on the due date. Any dispute between the Buyer and the Supplier will have to be outside of the purview of this agreement and typically banks will sign separate agreements with the Buyer and the Suppliers except for markets like Japan where tripartite agreements are signed due to local requirements.

There are several ways that both the Banks and the Buyers can save project time on the legal workstream. A few effective ways are:

• A conference call is far more effective between the legal team of the Bank and the Buyer to thrash out the agreement rather than exchanging emails which prolongs this process.

• The business sponsors on both sides should be present on this call at an appropriate seniority level where they can make the business call on what is acceptable and what is not in terms of the negotiated clauses. Often, this could make or break a programme as a lack of flexibility on either side could lead to a dead end. Often compromise on some clauses which do not negatively impact either party, could lead to a quick resolution of the conflict which otherwise could become quite onerous.

• Banks can develop a frequently negotiated grid of clauses and have an auto-approval from business seniors for this to enable quick negotiations with clients.

3. Supplier Engagement:

There is a popular saying that nothing happens until the cash register rings. This is so true in SCF where a lot of celebrations happen when a bank wins an SCF mandate from a client, yet it could be months or years until any revenue is made until Suppliers start discounting with the Bank. This “second sale” to the Suppliers will have to be done by a Supplier Onboarding team from the Bank. Often this is undermined and sometimes viewed as a back-office operational activity. The positioning and the strength of the Supplier Onboarding team could make a big difference between a successful versus dormant SCF program. Once again, the engagement between the Supplier Onboarding team and the Buyer’s Procurement team should begin right at or before the RFP stage. The Buyer should share their Supplier file and spend details with the Bank’s Supplier Onboarding team. Detailed analysis of these suppliers should be done to identify which suppliers could benefit from a Bank’s SCF program. The procurement organisation of the Buyer should be directly and actively engaged with the supplier onboarding team in this process. Often programs fail if the procurement organisation is not engaged and not in sync with the objective of the SCF programme set out independently by the treasury team without consultation with the procurement team. It is critical to engage and onboard the procurement organisation right from the beginning and to keep them aligned and engaged throughout the life of the SCF programme.

The supplier onboarding can happen in phases and sometimes this can go on over many months and even years. For the Buyer, it is important to onboard the Suppliers with the highest spending to derive the maximum working capital benefits. This is where the analysis of the spend and credit rating of the Supplier helps in addition to whether the Supplier is already engaged in an SCF programme which establishes their eligibility, familiarity and willingness to join an SCF programme.

The right message and communications to suppliers are also critical in explaining to them how the SCF programme benefits them. Supplier onboarding will not succeed if supplier information is not complete or accurate. Just providing the name and spend of the supplier is not sufficient, the supplier marketing team should have detailed information on the Supplier like who to contact, their phone number, email address etc.

In some markets in Asia, Banks successfully participate in supplier conferences organised by the Buyers. Usually, the Buyer invites the key Suppliers and explains why they are rolling out the SCF program. The Bank can then present its SCF programme and establish contacts with Suppliers that can be followed through. In large markets like China, and Vietnam this can be very successful in reaching out to suppliers who may span across multiple smaller cities where banks may not have local staff presence.

One of the most debatable questions for Banks is how to form a Supplier Onboarding team in a diverse region like Asia which is not homogenous like North America or Europe, where multilingual skill sets are not that uncommon. There are questions on where Supplier Onboarding should be housed in the Bank - should it be a back-office function or a front-office function? Could this be outsourced to a vendor? Could this be centralised from one location? Different Banks handle this differently. In Asia, it is important to take into cognizance of the local language requirement as many local suppliers may not be conversant in English and thus unable to communicate with someone calling them from a hub location to explain the SCF programme who does not speak the local language or dialect. The regulations in Asia also vary from market to market. Markets like China and Malaysia do not allow marketing to suppliers from overseas. There are market-specific regulations in markets like Vietnam where further due diligence has to be done on the Supplier including a brief credit appraisal, certification of ownership etc. Purchase of receivables is also with recourse to the Supplier in Vietnam. In India, the Priority Sector Lending (PSL) suppliers are also treated differently. While a centralised database in markets like Australia makes it easier to onboard suppliers with light documentation, local documentation and Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements will once again vary depending on the local regulations and could be heavy in markets like India, Indonesia and Vietnam. In markets like Indonesia and Vietnam, documentation will also have to be bi-lingual per local regulations.