Stop violence against women and girls

Violence in any form not only leads to physical injuries but it also has significant consequences on mental and emotional health. Violence against women both at home and outdoors has been a threatening issue through the ages.

In India, Bangladesh and many other Asian countries, women are suppressed and subjugated in a patriarchal society where male violence against women is just another issue.

The causes of male violence against women are perhaps rooted in the dynamics of power domination and traditional control of men over women. Women become easy prey due to their vulnerability. The patriarchal family structure gives the upper hand to men. The social pattern is also a contributing factor where women and girls are made to believe from childhood that they are weak and dependent on men. The glorification of the image of an ideal woman who suffers in silence has enslaved women to live in a culture that allows violence against them both at home and workplace. Marriage also gives men the opportunity to isolate women into captivity at home.

This unequal power relation within the family and the world outside makes women an easy target of male oppression, exploitation and abuse.

Global situations like war and conflict have further intensified violence against women and girls (VAWG) and worsened risk factors by displacement. Also, climate change is a catalyst. Digitalization is adding online violence against women and girls along with the existing ones. At the same time, anti-rights movements and anti-feminist groups are counteracting women’s rights organisations, weakening the cause for women.