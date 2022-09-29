Remembering Ramu desecration 10 years on

I visited Ramu exactly a month after that fateful night on October 29, 2012. It was the evening of Prabarana Purnima, one of the biggest religious festivals of the Buddhist community. According to the scriptures, it was on this moonlit night that Lord Buddha, the greatest preacher of peace and non-violence, returned to Earth after visiting the gods and blessing his mother. This ritual is celebrated on the full moon of the 11th lunar month.

Standing in front of the charred remains of Shima Vihara, a very large religious complex of the Buddhist community in Ramu, I could not control tears flowing down my cheeks. Only a hundred yards from the debris of the damage inflicted on the fateful night of Sept 29, 2012, a Buddhist Vante (priest) was preaching the teachings of Lord Buddha, and hundreds of men, women, and children with their eyes shut and fists closed were listening to him in rapt attention.

I walked past the burnt religious books in the complex, which was built in 1706, to look at the recently brought huge statue of Lord Buddha, which, despite frantic efforts by the perpetrators of the most heinous crime in the annals of Bangladesh’s history, could not be burnt down. The scars on the statue were however very visible.

Suddenly, it dawned on me that Lord Buddha could not stare at us or look at the damaged structure in the Vihara. It seemed that the tears in his eyes had dried up, and with a heavy heart and utter shame, his eyes were fixed on the ground.

I expressed this feeling of mine to the Buddhist youth standing next to me. Swapan Barua, a resident of nearby Ukhia and a primary school teacher, while describing the horrific events of that dreadful night, said the bright stones in the eyes of that particular statue were uprooted by the gangs who carried out the mayhem in that Vihara.