Canadian immigration: eligibility does not ensure admissibility

So the challenge remains to work with inadmissible applicants and help them navigate the web of laws. The Act is stringent to inadmissibility categories relating to criminality, organised crime, health or financial misrepresentations. Even subtle misrepresentation with non-compliance or inadmissible family members can affect the applicant. Therefore understanding the circumstances within the objective framework of the Acts and Regulations is a starting point for tackling the inadmissibility issue.

Coming back to the case of Sidhu, who is a permanent resident but facing the prospect of deportation. The legal pundits and families of the victims are divided on the case. Some have argued that deporting Sidhu won't make Canada a better country.

On the other hand, some of the victims' family members support the deportation and believe that Sidhu's removal would be a necessary step toward achieving "justice."

They have argued that laws like the inadmissibility provisions in the Act are in place because they protect Canadians. They argued that the legislative requirements would not be met if Sidhu was not removed. Other family members of the victims have objected to his deportation, highlighting the significant repentance.

Deportation is imposed on foreign nationals and permanent residents based on conviction and sentencing. An order for deportation is only rendered following the conclusion of criminal proceedings. However, deportation, a "collateral consequence" of conviction, has turned out to be a double-edged sword - at one end, punishment has first been meted out with conviction and then deportation. For example, Sidhu has been convicted of a crime in Canada, serving his time in Canada and facing removal.

Foreigners lack access to legal rights, thus depriving them of access to appeal a removal order. Being in Canada is considered to be a privilege, not a right. But they lose this privilege when they fail to abide by Canadian legislation.

Moreover, the Faster Removal of Foreign Criminals Act also deprives permanent residents of the right to appeal if sentenced to more than six months.

So foreigners and permanent residents need to be aware that the consequences of misrepresentations and serious criminality will have severe implications for their application or residency. It will also limit their access to appeal removal or deportation from the borders of Canada on the ground of inadmissibility.

[Manish Paul is a licensed immigration consultant; Md Asiuzzaman is a student success and career educator. Both of them are based in Toronto, Canada]

