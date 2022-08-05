Pelosi did not have to go to Taipei

Nancy Pelosi has flown back home after her Asia visit, but the ramifications of her tour continue to ignite new fires in the region. One is quite mystified why the Speaker of the US House of Representatives needed to make a trip to Taiwan and reassure President Tsai Ing-wen of her support for Taipei’s democracy.

Visits of this nature are undertaken by United States presidents, vice presidents and secretaries of state. House speakers traditionally handle internal American politics, like the inquiry into the January 6, 2021 insurrection by Trump loyalists. They stay away from making forays into foreign policy.

Pelosi’s trip now has the Chinese government up in arms. Besides, experts in diplomacy have been critical of the visit, for the very good reason that it has inflamed passions in Asia and around the globe.

One understands that President Biden was not in favour of Pelosi’s visit to Taipei, but now that she has gone ahead with it, the entire fabric of US-China ties has been put under immense strain. The Speaker should have heeded warnings from Beijing that her visit would not be welcome.

What precisely was the message Nancy Pelosi, third in line to the American presidency, trying to convey in Taipei? That with the Russians having marched into Ukraine, fears that China could attempt a similar exercise over Taiwan called for Taiwan’s leaders to be reassured about Washington’s continuing support for the independence of a country which is no more than a breakaway province of China?

Pelosi’s trip brings into question the entire gamut of Beijing-Washington links as initiated by President Richard Nixon in February 1972 and carried forward by his successors in the White House.

The Nixon odyssey to Beijing, where the President’s interaction with Chairman Mao Zedong and Premier Zhou En-lai laid the foundations of a new relationship between China and the United States, has now been fractured by Pelosi’s ill-advised visit to Taipei.

It has placed Washington in an embarrassing position, given that the governments of the US and China will yet need to conduct normal diplomacy, insofar as it is now possible, without seeing conditions revert to the 1950s, when John Foster Dulles actively promoted through SEATO and CENTO a ‘contain China’ policy. It was a stance that held good through the 1960s under the Kennedy and Johnson administrations.

The Pelosi trip has now provoked the Chinese into hardening their position on Taiwan, a sign of it being the military drills Beijing has been carrying out around the island. It would be unwise to suppose that President Xi Jinping will let the Pelosi incident pass without any action.