A faint glimmer of hope in the Rohingya repatriation process

A historic event was happening while Judge Joan E. Donoghue, president of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), was reading out the court’s decision at the Peace Palace in The Hague at 1 pm on 22 July. The ICJ announced its judgement on Myanmar’s objections to a case accusing it of genocide against the country’s Rohingya minority group. The judgement goes in the favour of humanity and against the crime. The World Court rejected Myanmar's objections, paving the way for the case to be heard in full. Such a decision of the ICJ again falsified that `Justice Delayed, Justice Denied’.

It is the opening path of the victory of persecuted people like the Rohingya. Now the Rohingya. along with all minority ethnic groups of Myanmar will have hope to see that crime never goes without punishment. The brutality of the Myanmar military, their acts of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity are accountable to the conscience of the world. The disturbing preliminary objections by Myanmar are now settled down with the opening of the genocide case completely in the ICJ. The preliminary objections were filed by Myanmar’s civilian government just before it was overthrown in a military coup in February 2021. It argued that the court does not have the jurisdiction to hear the case. Among other things, Myanmar was trying to have the case dismissed because the Gambia was acting as a proxy for the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the court can only hear cases between nations. But the Presiding Judge Joan Donoghue said the 13-judge panel found that all members of the 1948 Genocide Convention can and are obliged to act to prevent genocide, and the court has jurisdiction in the case.

The case has been cognizable and is now vying for a final verdict after the ICJ accepted the Gambia’s complaint where it alleged against Myanmar that genocide has taken place under the Genocide Convention, highlighting two dimensions or ways- genocidal intent and the commission of genocidal acts. Myanmar’s persecution of the Rohingya as `Genocidal Intent’ includes its systematic denial of legal rights to Rohingya, the restrictions on their ability to marry and bear children and severe restrictions on freedom of movement along with detention camps, and its support for and participation in, pervasive hate campaigns aimed at demonizing and dehumanizing the group. On the other hand, `Genocidal Acts’ against the Rohingya by Myanmar include the incidents from October 2016 to August 2017, "clearance operations’’ with mass executions of Rohingya men, women and children; the systematic burning of Rohingya villages with the intent to destroy the group in whole or in part; the targeting of children; and the commission of rape and sexual violence on a massive scale. That cold-blooded clearance campaign forced more than 700,000 Rohingya to flee into neighbouring Bangladesh.