Equity for equality

"No woman or girl should fear for her life because of who she is," said Ghada Waly, executive director of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime.

International Women's Day, on Mar 8, has its seed in the labour movement in the US. In 1908, 15,000 women marched through New York City to protest against unequal pay, terrible working conditions and exploitation, and no voting rights — their demands were shorter working hours, better wages and the right to vote.

An International Women's Conference was organised in August 1910 by Clara Zetkin, a German suffragist. She proposed a special Women's Day to be organised annually. Following that, International Women's Day was celebrated in 1911 in Austria-Hungary, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland and the US, with more than one million attending rallies. Later women in Soviet Russia brought out processions demanding their right to vote, and this demand was accepted in 1917. On Aug 18, 1920, the 19th Amendment was ratified, and white women were granted the right to vote in the US. Later the labour movement in the 1960s helped ratify the Voting Rights Act, allowing all women the right to vote.

Though we have come a long way, women still face extreme inequalities and injustice.

According to a report from the International Women's Development Agency: