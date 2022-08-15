What does Aug 15 demand from us?

In broad terms, it can be said that Bangabandhu paid attention to all the areas required to set the course of this newly independent country. It was his constant wish that the people of this country would stand proudly in the court of the world. However, he did not have Aladdin's lamp in his hand to change a war-torn country overnight. His efforts were also hampered by the corruption of some people and the lack of coordination in certain areas. Political challenges also began to emerge thanks to multi-party democracy. In different parts of the country, some armed groups were disturbing the law-and-order forces. In this situation, Bangabandhu took the initiative to control things and implement his plans by forming BKSAL as a platform of national unity with all parties. No doubt, his motives were noble, but critics began to see the end of democracy here and saw it as a powerful weapon to attack him. There was not enough time, with his tragic assassination shortly thereafter, to see how fruitful this initiative could have been. That is why the debate on this issue may continue.

Bangabandhu is no longer among us. He has left, however, innumerable fans and admirers. And left his dreams about this country and nation which he could not fulfil. Every year Aug 15 returns and questions the admirers and followers of Bangabandhu about what they have done and are doing to fulfil those unfulfilled dreams of him. This mourning can only be meaningful when the golden Bengal that Bangabandhu dreamed of and portrayed before us will be achieved. In the last 50 years, the country has made tremendous progress in various aspects, but how much of the dream of a united, independent, self-reliant, and self-respecting Bangladesh that Bangabandhu wanted to build has been achieved? Do we feel like him that we need to continue our efforts to consolidate our national unity and solidarity by minimising differences to achieve this goal?

[Mohammad Didare Alam Muhsin is a professor of pharmacy currently working as the chairman, Department of Pharmacy, Jahangirnagar University.]