Mahalaya heralds the onset of Devi Paksha

For Bengali Hindus throughout the world, Mahalaya signals the final preparations for their greatest religious festival, Durga Puja, which begins in a week. It is believed that on this day, Devi (Goddess) Durga descended to earth to exterminate all evil with her powers and bring peace to mankind. And thus goes the shlokas of the Chandi -

"Yaa devi sarbabhuteshshu, saktirupena sanksthita

Namastaswai Namastaswai Namastaswai namo namaha.

Yaa devi sarbabhuteshu, shaantirupena shanksthita,

Namastaswai namastaswai Namastaswai namo namaha".

Mahalaya, on the one hand, marks the end of Pitri Paksha and the onset of the Devi Paksha. During Pitri Paksha, homage is paid to the ancestors through the performance of 'sraaddha'. This elaborate ceremony of ritual prayers must be performed by the son and it is thought to be essential to ensure the soul's salvation.

Although the sraaddha rites are performed throughout the preceding fortnight, it is considered especially important to perform them on this last day when many choose to perform 'tarpan', a ritual in which water is offered to the ancestors' souls on the banks of the river Ganga and temple premises.

Devi Paksha, meaning the Goddess Period, depicts the beginning of the journey of Devi Durga to earth seven days before the main puja is held. The countdown of the four-day Durga Puja begins on the day of Mahalaya. Devi Durga starts from her mountain abode where she lives with her consort, the god Shiva, to her parents' home with her children.

Preparations begin to welcome the goddess to the Durga Puja festival. On the last new moon day just before Mahalaya, the idols of Devi Durga are coloured, especially the eyes are given the final shapes and this is known as 'Chakshu Daana'.