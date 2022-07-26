Foreign credential recognition a must to get into Canada’s regulated professions

Developed countries face tremendous challenges in addressing skill shortages in all sectors of the economy. Therefore, Canada needs to step up with a timely and efficient foreign credential recognition system if it wants to attract the best and brightest from portable pools of talents worldwide.

The ageing population is yet another challenge Canada’s labour market faces. Achieving Canada’s economic potential requires that immigrants can harness their full potential with their skills and experience within the Canadian labour market.

A robust and efficient foreign credential recognition is the way to invigorate the sluggish state of the knowledge economy by addressing the gaps in the skilled workforce.

Foreign credential recognition is ‘verifying that the knowledge, skills, work experience and education obtained in another country is comparable to the standards established for Canadian professionals and tradespersons.’

The process poses an obstacle faced primarily by new immigrants who encounter issues regarding recognizing their academic credentials, occupational certifications and work experiences. In addition, the process is costly and therefore causes additional challenges and barriers for the newcomers.

However, certification or licence is not mandatory for all occupations as Canada classified them as regulated and unregulated professions. For instance, certification or licencing is not compulsory to work as a computer system analyst or programmer. In that case, the employer reserves the right to determine whether the job seeker has the appropriate qualifications, training or experience.

But, credential recognition is mandatory for various regulated occupations such as engineers, doctors, lawyers, architects, dentists and accounting professionals.

CIC has designated both multipurpose assessment organisations and professional bodies to assess foreign credentials. The designated organisations are:

• World Education Services (WES),

• International Credential Assessment Service of Canada (ICAS),

• Comparative Education Service (CES), University of Toronto School of Continuing Studies

• International Qualifications Assessment Service (IQAS)

• International Credential Evaluation Service.

The system’s flexibility in accommodating the immigrants’ education from their country of origin remains complex. In addition, regulatory authorities, which operate within provincial jurisdiction, may have neither sufficient financial backup nor logistical resources to address the complexities posed by the assessment and recognition of foreign qualifications.