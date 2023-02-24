Depleted distillates threaten to reignite inflation

RENEWED PRICE SURGE

If the manufacturing cycle turns up in the next few months, fuel shortages and price increases are likely to emerge quickly, feeding through into renewed concerns about inflation.

China’s abandonment of its coronavirus suppression strategy and re-opening of domestic and international passenger aviation is likely to tighten supplies of jet fuel and distillates even further.

In 2007/08 and 2020/21, policymakers at the US Federal Reserve and other major central banks were prepared to ignore inflation driven by energy price rises by characterising it as transient.

But if energy prices drive inflation sharply higher later in 2023 or 2024, so soon after the worst inflation episode in 2022 for 40 years, it will be harder to ignore.

One inflation shock might be transient, a second starts to look permanent.

Policymakers seem to grasp this risk intuitively. Minutes from the last Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting held on Jan 31 and Feb 1 said: “A period of below-trend growth in real GDP would be needed to bring aggregate demand into better balance with aggregate supply and thereby reduce inflationary pressures.”

Interest rate traders expect the Fed to lift its target interest rate to 5.25% by December 2023, up from a forecast of a little over 4.50% a month ago and forecast of 4.25% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022.