Apollo-11: a shining moment in history

It was an incredible moment. All through the night, it was the small family radio I stayed glued to between 20 and 21 July 1969. By the time the Voice of America would inform its listeners of the descent of Apollo-11 to the surface of the moon, it would be 21 July in our part of the world but still a day earlier in the United States.

It was a summer pre-dawn in Quetta, Baluchistan, where my parents and we siblings happened to be owing to my father’s service with the Geological Survey of Pakistan. A student of class nine, or Junior Cambridge as it was in the missionary school --- St Francis Grammar School --- I went to, I had become increasingly drawn to space science, and particularly to the space programmes of the United States and the Soviet Union. The terms ‘astronauts’ and ‘cosmonauts’ were fascinating. The fact that spacecraft were called Gemini and Apollo on the American side and Sputnik and Soyuz on the Soviet side was an introduction to a whole new world of discovery.