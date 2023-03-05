Why the dollar keeps winning in the global economy

The United States has spurred the search for alternatives by wielding its currency as a weapon against its adversaries. After Russia invaded Ukraine, America and its allies froze nearly half of the country’s $640 billion in foreign exchange reserves. The US has also targeted dollars held by Afghanistan, Iran and Venezuela, while banks that circumvent American sanctions face hefty fines.

Proponents of regime change point to the steady fall in the dollar’s share of central banks’ foreign exchange reserves. That stood at around 59% in 2022, down from over 70% in 1999, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Meanwhile, the US share of the world economic output has fallen from 32% in 1980 to 24% in 2020, according to calculations by the US Federal Reserve, while the country’s share of global trade dropped from 14% to 11% in the same period.

Yet in other respects the dollar’s grip is as tight as ever. The dollar was on one side of 88% of all foreign exchange trades in April last year, according to the Bank for International Settlements. The Fed estimates that between 1999 and 2019 the dollar accounted for 96% of trade invoicing in the Americas, 74% in the Asia-Pacific region, and 79% in the rest of the world. Banks used the greenback for around 60% of all international deposits and loans.