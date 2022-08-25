From US to China and Europe, Saudi seizes the diplomatic moment

Last Wednesday, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev became the first leader from his country to visit Saudi Arabia in 30 years, the latest recipient of a Saudi diplomatic offensive that has included the United States, France, China and other powers.

Four years after the murder of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul left foreign leaders distancing themselves from the world's largest oil producer, Saudi Arabia is taking advantage of the energy crisis sparked by the Ukraine war to rehabilitate and reposition itself with diplomatic partners.

In July, US President Joe Biden, who pledged during his election campaign to make his host an international pariah, met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who US intelligence agencies say was the likely mastermind behind the 2018 killing.

Media footage showed the two men bumping fists, prior to wide-ranging talks that included energy, Iran and opening Saudi skies to Israeli commercial jets.

In August, bin Salman met French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, while Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping is reported likely to make Riyadh the destination of his first post-pandemic foreign trip. Other recent moves include including meetings with Turkish and British leaders, rapprochement with long-term foe Iran and a joint football World Cup bid with Egypt.

Saudi Arabia knows that it is in demand as the largest foreign oil supplier to both China and the United States, increased US energy self-sufficiency in recent years notwithstanding. Analysts expect US domestic crude output to fall off in the next few years, while Beijing wants to lock down supply to secure its economic growth.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine six months ago – and Western efforts to sanction Russia and wean Europe off Russian energy – have sent oil prices rocketing to levels not seen in more than a decade. OPEC energy suppliers, led by Saudi Arabia, are keen to keep them high, making only a tiny increase in production despite Biden's pleas and now openly discussing cutting output.

The Ukraine war may show no sign of ending, but Saudi Arabia knows its window of opportunity is not limitless. Analysis by consulting firm McKinsey and other specialists suggests several centuries of rising global oil demand may peak in the next 3-5 years, undercut by the rise in electric and hybrid vehicles.