India likely to keep economic growth momentum in FY25 despite risks

India expects its economy to grow around 7% in the next fiscal year despite new geopolitical risks emerging from the Red Sea crisis that could affect global inflation and economic output.

In the government's latest economic review on Monday, Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran's team said India's growth will outpace the global economy in the next fiscal year that starts from April 1, supported by stable domestic demand and private investment.

"Recent events in the Red Sea may have brought back concerns over reliance on global supply chains, further aggravating the slower growth in global trade in 2023," the government said.

If supply chain disruptions in 2024 persist, it could impact trade flows, transportation costs, economic output and inflation worldwide, it said, adding that India is "quietly confident of weathering the emerging disturbances."