    বাংলা

    India likely to keep economic growth momentum in FY25 despite risks

    If supply chain disruptions in 2024 persist, it could impact trade flows, transportation costs, economic output and inflation worldwide

    Reuters
    Published : 29 Jan 2024, 01:50 PM
    Updated : 29 Jan 2024, 01:50 PM

    India expects its economy to grow around 7% in the next fiscal year despite new geopolitical risks emerging from the Red Sea crisis that could affect global inflation and economic output. 

    In the government's latest economic review on Monday, Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran's team said India's growth will outpace the global economy in the next fiscal year that starts from April 1, supported by stable domestic demand and private investment. 

    "Recent events in the Red Sea may have brought back concerns over reliance on global supply chains, further aggravating the slower growth in global trade in 2023," the government said. 

    If supply chain disruptions in 2024 persist, it could impact trade flows, transportation costs, economic output and inflation worldwide, it said, adding that India is "quietly confident of weathering the emerging disturbances." 

    The growth estimates come days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government presents its last budget before the country heads to a general election this summer.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget on Feb 1, factoring in the growth projections. 

    The latest projection compares with the first advance estimates, where the economy was projected to expand 7.3% in the current fiscal year, after growth of 7.2% in 2022/23 and 8.7% in 2021/22. 

    "The robustness seen in domestic demand, namely, private consumption and investment, traces its origin to the reforms and measures implemented by the government over the last 10 years," the review said. 

    S&P Global Ratings expects India will remain the fastest-growing major economy for the next three years, putting it on track to become the world's third-largest economy by 2030, overtaking Japan and Germany. 

    Strength in the financial sector and recent and future structural reforms will make it "eminently possible" for the Indian economy to grow above 7% in the coming years, the review said. 

    India expects headline retail inflation to gradually slow, the review added but did not specify a time frame. Annual retail inflation rose to 5.69% in December from 5.55% the previous month.

    RELATED STORIES
    World Bank forecasts 2024 global growth to slow for third consecutive year
    World Bank sees global growth slowing for third straight year
    The first half of the 2020s is set to be the worst half-decade performance in 30 years, according to the development lender
    Workers make pipes used for drilling, at a factory in an industrial area in Mumbai, India January 29, 2018.
    India forecasts 7.3% 2023/24 economic growth
    The first advance estimates of annual gross domestic product follow last month's increased forecast to 7% from the Reserve Bank of India, up from an earlier estimate of 6.5%
    A general view of high-rise residential buildings amidst other residential buildings in Mumbai, India, December 1, 2023.
    India likely to report higher GDP growth estimates for 2023/24
    The central bank's revised growth forecast of 7% for 2023/24 was a "conservative estimate" considering robust growth reflected in high-frequency indicators data for October and November
    India's Adani hires global team for Mumbai slum overhaul project
    India's Adani hires global team for slum overhaul project
    The step has been taken to redevelop Dharavi, one of Asia's biggest slums in Mumbai, amid growing opposition to the project

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps