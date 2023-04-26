India's elderly await death, seek salvation in holy city

Murali Mohan Sastry is waiting peacefully for death on the banks of the Ganges River in India's northern city of Varanasi, revered by millions of Hindus.

More than a decade ago, the 82-year-old former college teacher and his wife left behind comfortable lives in the southern city of Hyderabad.

Now he hopes that by dying in Varanasi, he can break the tenuous cycle of death and rebirth, an article of faith for many Hindus, in order to attain salvation.

"We invite death," Sastry said soon after chanting his dawn prayers while dipping fully clothed into the waters of the river three times.