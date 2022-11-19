India scraps export tax on low grade iron ore, some steel intermediates

India scrapped an export tax levied on low grade iron ore lumps and fines with below 58% iron content, in a notification late on Friday, reversing an earlier order from May when it had raised the tax to a steep 50% to rein-in inflation.

In the notification, which takes effect on Saturday, the government also removed export tax on some steel intermediates from 15%, also imposed in May.

New Delhi also lowered the export tax on iron ore and concentrates other than roasted iron pyrites to 30% from 50%.