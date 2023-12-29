Workers bedeck Indian town with flowers amid preparations for temple opening

Less than a month before a grand Hindu temple opens, India's northern town of Ayodhya is buzzing with activity as finishing touches are put on a project seen as the centrepiece of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's re-election campaign.

Once a sleepy temple town in the most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, Ayodhya has received a new airport and roads in a $6-billion facelift as Modi prepares to inaugurate the temple to Lord Ram, one of Hinduism's most revered deities.

A day before Modi was set to inaugurate the airport and a renovated train station, workers decorated the streets with flowers, amid a swarm of police.

"Soon our Lord will be in his original place," said Girish Sahastrabhojane, who worked on the design of the temple, which forms part of a sprawling 70-acre (28-hectare) complex of carved pink sandstone and white marble.

"Our Lord Ram was born here and the Hindus of India, and also abroad, have been waiting for it since 1992," the engineer involved in the construction told visiting reporters.

But Modi's opponents have accused him of stoking religious sentiment to further his political ambitions, and several opposition leaders have declined an invitation to attend the temple's inauguration.