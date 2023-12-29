    বাংলা

    Workers bedeck Indian town with flowers amid preparations for temple opening

    Ayodhya has received a new airport and roads as Modi prepares to inaugurate the temple to Lord Ram, one of Hinduism's most revered deities

    Saurabh SharmaAnushree FadnavisReuters
    Published : 29 Dec 2023, 12:14 PM
    Updated : 29 Dec 2023, 12:14 PM

    Less than a month before a grand Hindu temple opens, India's northern town of Ayodhya is buzzing with activity as finishing touches are put on a project seen as the centrepiece of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's re-election campaign.

    Once a sleepy temple town in the most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, Ayodhya has received a new airport and roads in a $6-billion facelift as Modi prepares to inaugurate the temple to Lord Ram, one of Hinduism's most revered deities.

    A day before Modi was set to inaugurate the airport and a renovated train station, workers decorated the streets with flowers, amid a swarm of police.

    "Soon our Lord will be in his original place," said Girish Sahastrabhojane, who worked on the design of the temple, which forms part of a sprawling 70-acre (28-hectare) complex of carved pink sandstone and white marble.

    "Our Lord Ram was born here and the Hindus of India, and also abroad, have been waiting for it since 1992," the engineer involved in the construction told visiting reporters.

    But Modi's opponents have accused him of stoking religious sentiment to further his political ambitions, and several opposition leaders have declined an invitation to attend the temple's inauguration.

    On Jan 22, Modi will pray for the first time before an idol of Lord Ram at the project, which cost more than 20 billion rupees ($240 million), and where more than 4,500 workers are labouring round the clock to complete the ground floor.

    Wearing hardhats and safety shoes, they worked on Friday to carve pillars and lift stones amid cranes towering over the site, which Sahastrabhojane said could accommodate 125,000 people in a day.

    Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party has long pledged completion of the temple as one of its core aims.

    He has made its construction an emotive issue in many speeches ahead of next year's general elections, widely expected to secure him a third term.

    Nationwide riots that killed 2,000 people, most of them minority Muslims, broke out in 1992 after a Hindu mob razed the Babri mosque - where the temple will stand - saying it was built on the site of an earlier Hindu temple.

    In 2019, the Supreme Court ordered that Hindus be allowed to build a temple there, ending years of litigation.

    RELATED STORIES
    A view of the city in Ayodhya, India, November 23, 2023.
    Some Muslims around major India temple fearful ahead of opening
    Officials say at least one-tenth of the Muslims living in the immediate vicinity of the newly built Ram Temple are still fearful of Hindus
    People are seen at the premises of a temple, next to the cutouts of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Hindu Lord Ram in Ayodhya, India, November 22, 2023.
    Temple promised by BJP transforms India's Ayodhya but Muslims, some locals feel neglected
    Ayodhya made international headlines in 1992 when a Hindu mob razed Babri mosque - where the temple will stand - saying it had been built on the site of an earlier Hindu temple
    A demonstrator uses a microphone as others hold flags and signs as they protest outside India's consulate, a week after Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised the prospect of New Delhi's involvement in the murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Sept 25, 2023.
    Modi's Sikh separatist fight driven by security, politics
    The diplomatic dust-ups with normally friendly Washington and Canada highlight the outsized role Sikh separatism plays in the political calculus of Modi's Hindu-nationalist government
    The flags of the United States and India are displayed on the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House in Washington, US, Jun 21, 2023.
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    The US response reflects a desire not to let the issue damage the broader relationship, foreign policy experts say

    Opinion

    US faces tough choices amid Red Sea crisis
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India