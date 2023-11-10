How India’s Hindu nationalist BJP seeks Muslim vote in 2024 election

Modi denies religious discrimination exists in India. Violence between Muslims and the Hindu majority is "deep-rooted" but only makes headlines now because political rivals use it to target the party when it holds power, said senior BJP leader Syed Zafar Islam, who is Muslim.

The prime minister leads in the polls, but a newly unified opposition alliance and a recent loss in a key state election have left party leaders worried about an anti-incumbent vote and fearful the BJP has maximised support in its Hindu nationalist base, analysts and opposition leaders said.

"Until you know us, you won't recognise us. Until you recognise us, (we) won't become friends," said Siddiqui of the party's Muslim outreach.

ECONOMY-FIRST AND MUSLIM VOTERS

The BJP's website states that secularism in India has become "minority appeasement ... at the cost of majority". Some analysts say the party has politicised faultlines between Hindus and Muslims to such an extent that Modi's cabinet doesn't have a single Muslim minister.

The party sporadically sought Muslim support in past regional polls, but this national campaign is the first and most widespread of its kind, according to Siddiqui and Hilal Ahmed, an expert on Muslim politics at the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies, a Delhi-based think tank.

The BJP, which won about 9% of the Muslim vote in the past two national elections, is targeting between 16% and 17% next year, said Yasser Jilani, spokesperson for its minorities unit.

Two officials told Reuters the BJP is focused on 65 seats in the 543-member lower house of parliament that have a Muslim voter population of at least 30%, roughly double their share of the national population. They shared details of internal party strategy on condition of anonymity.

The BJP currently holds about two dozen of the seats, according to party officials, who declined to provide specific details on the exact seats being targeted.

Modi Mitr outreach focuses on spreading the BJP's economic message especially to "Pasmanda" Muslims, an Urdu term for marginalised members that make up a majority of that religious community.

Ansari, who is Pasmanda, talks to Muslim friends and neighbours at gatherings about new programmes such as a 1,250 rupee ($15) monthly handout for underprivileged women from BJP-run state authorities and a 150,000 rupee housing subsidy launched by the central government.

"BJP's welfare schemes are helping everyone, including Muslims," he said.

Ujir Hossain, a Modi Mitr businessman in West Bengal, also spreads an economy-focused message when he visits his neighbour Mohammed Qasim's grocery shop. Hossain said he was attracted to the BJP because there is a "sky and earth difference" between Modi's accomplishments and those of the previous centre-left government.