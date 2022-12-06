    বাংলা

    Myanmar families plea for help after 7 students sentenced to death

    The students, all under 25 years old, were sentenced by a military court for their alleged involvement in a shooting in April that killed a former military officer

    Reuters
    Published : 6 Dec 2022, 09:58 AM
    Updated : 6 Dec 2022, 09:58 AM

    Relatives of some of the seven Myanmar students sentenced to death by a closed court in the military-ruled country called on Tuesday for global help, as critics slammed the ruling as a new bid by the junta to stamp out dissent.

    The students, all under 25 years old, were sentenced by a military court for their alleged involvement in a shooting in April that killed a former military officer. They are among more than 130 people put on death row since the military seized power in a coup last year, according to the United Nations.

    "All the family members are heartbroken. Our kids have an amazing future. I want to request the world to help us," a sister of one of the students, who asked not to be named, said by telephone.

    Last month's sentencing of the Dagon University students comes after Myanmar's military was condemned globally for executing four democracy activists in July who had been accused of aiding "terror acts". They were the country's first executions in decades.

    Rights activists say the junta is now regularly using the death penalty as a "political tool", and called for a moratorium on capital punishment with the aim of abolishing it altogether

    "By resorting to use death sentences as a political tool to crush opposition, the military confirms its disdain for the efforts by ASEAN and the international community at large to end violence," the UN's human rights chief Volker Türk said in a statement on Friday.

    More than 16,500 people have been arrested and more than 13,000 of them remain in detention since the coup, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), a human rights organisation that documents violations by the Myanmar military.

    Thein Shwe, the father of another condemned student, was in tears as he called the punishment "unfair".

    "We understand he is in prison but we just want him to be alive," he said.

    A junta spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment. The military has said Myanmar's courts are independent and those arrested are receiving due process.

    It was unclear when the students would be executed.

    RELATED STORIES
    A man walks along a road on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, Dec 23, 2020.
    India's capital blanketed in smog
    Residents of New Delhi and its suburbs endure poor air every winter as colder, heavier air traps construction dust, vehicle emissions and smoke from the burning of crop stubble
    The words "India online gaming regulations" are displayed in front of an Indian flag in this Illustration taken Sept 14, 2022.
    India plans federal oversight of all real-money online games
    The much-awaited regulations are seen shaping the future of India's gaming sector which research estimates will be worth $7 billion by 2026
    Bomb blast at Trinamool leader's house in West Bengal leaves 3 dead
    3 die in blast at Trinamool leader's house in India
    The police have been recovering improvised bombs and weapons across West Bengal ahead of the panchayat elections scheduled to be held early next year
    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks after the handover ceremony during the G20 Leaders' Summit, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Nov 16, 2022.
    India G20 presidency 2023: what does it mean
    During its term, India will hold more than 200 meetings across some 50 cities. The country's president highlighted climate change, terrorism, and pandemics as major problems

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher