Myanmar families plea for help after 7 students sentenced to death

Relatives of some of the seven Myanmar students sentenced to death by a closed court in the military-ruled country called on Tuesday for global help, as critics slammed the ruling as a new bid by the junta to stamp out dissent.

The students, all under 25 years old, were sentenced by a military court for their alleged involvement in a shooting in April that killed a former military officer. They are among more than 130 people put on death row since the military seized power in a coup last year, according to the United Nations.

"All the family members are heartbroken. Our kids have an amazing future. I want to request the world to help us," a sister of one of the students, who asked not to be named, said by telephone.