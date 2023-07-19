Yamuna river floods India's holy cities of Mathura, Vrindavan after heavy rainfall

Many parts of India's ancient holy cities of Vrindavan and Mathura have been flooded by the swollen Yamuna river over the last few days, after heavy rainfall in northern India caused it to breach its banks.

On Wednesday morning, the portion of the river in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, where the cities are located, recorded water levels of 166.68 metres - the 'danger level' is 166 metres, according to local authorities.

Footage from the cities showed entire alleys inundated with waist deep water, with partially submerged vehicles, abandoned by their owners, standing like islands amid the deluge.